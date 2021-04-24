Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $848,225.44 and approximately $45,778.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.94 or 0.04485035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.