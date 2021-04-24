Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.06. 2,295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.83 and a 12-month high of $389.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average of $344.22. The firm has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.