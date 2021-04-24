Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

