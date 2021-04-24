Matson, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Matson alerts:

MATX opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total value of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $660,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.