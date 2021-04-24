MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.49 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $899,376.47 and $223,184.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,918.03 or 1.00052393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.95 or 0.01151371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00492211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00369513 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00123791 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003967 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

