Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 47,566 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,566 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.12% of Owl Rock Capital worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 103,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 580,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 838,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,554. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 1,686,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

