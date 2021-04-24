Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 51,717 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 480.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.17% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $230,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of CASY traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $225.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

