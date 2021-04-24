Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 443,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSBD. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

