Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.28% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 49.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,780 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 168.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 296,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

