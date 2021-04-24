Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.70. 780,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,765. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.70 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.76 and a 200 day moving average of $526.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

