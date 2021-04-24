Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $729.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $672.93 and its 200 day moving average is $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

