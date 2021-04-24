Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

NYSE:TFX traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.71. 144,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $445.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.