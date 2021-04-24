Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $620.12. The stock had a trading volume of 537,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.65 and a 1-year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

