Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,203 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 956,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,121. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

