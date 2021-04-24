Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.36% of TCG BDC worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

CGBD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 129,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.52 million, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

