Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.87. 1,927,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

