Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $232.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,972,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871,453. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

