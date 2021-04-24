Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $11.27 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,202. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

