Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $11.66 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,563 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,082,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,621,812. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

