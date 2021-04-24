Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,196. The company has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.