Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.54. 422,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.