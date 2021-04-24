Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,482 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.30% of Hercules Capital worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 625,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

