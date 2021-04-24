Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $8.44 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.59. 291,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.30 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

