Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.30. 1,594,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

