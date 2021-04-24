Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,140 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.89. 1,597,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,903. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.