Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.05% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,208. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

