Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New $10.32 Million Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.84.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

