Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases 4,640 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 5,634,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,148. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

