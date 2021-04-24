Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded up $26.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $726.49. 445,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

