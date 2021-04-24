Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,460 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,688,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,312,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

