Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.09% of WNS worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in WNS by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in WNS by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $73.53. 210,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. WNS’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

