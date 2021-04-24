Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,120 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 79.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Globant stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. 143,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $101.67 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

