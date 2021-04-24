Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 21,265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,265 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.03. 6,299,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.