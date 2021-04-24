Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 25,416 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 1,200,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

