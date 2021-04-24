Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 4,283 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.61% of Newtek Business Services worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 50,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

