Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 46,000 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 92.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of PNR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,843. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.