Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 5,410 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

ETSY traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.59. 1,476,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,236. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

