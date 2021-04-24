Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,101 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $37.45 on Friday, hitting $1,600.91. The company had a trading volume of 309,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.61 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,571.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

