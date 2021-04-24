Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.27% of FS KKR Capital worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,909. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

