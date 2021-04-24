Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,503. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 316.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.