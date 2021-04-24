MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

