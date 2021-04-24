MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

Shares of ALGN opened at $620.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $552.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.65 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

