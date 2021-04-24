MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 4,237 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4,210.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.49 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

