MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.60 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

