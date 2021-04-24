MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.