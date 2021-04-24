MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 3,689 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $130.68 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.