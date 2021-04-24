MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,649,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

