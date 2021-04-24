MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 394.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

