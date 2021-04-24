MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.