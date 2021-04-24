MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.17 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

